Julia Fox requests that netizens leave her alone after her ‘Uncut Gems’ moment becomes viral.

In a Call Her Daddy interview, Julia Fox revealed that she was ridiculed on TikTok for the way she spoke the title of her 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Alex Cooper asked Fox earlier this month if she considers herself Kanye West’s inspiration.

“Yeah, a little,” she replied. Maybe. I believe so… I mean, when Josh Safdie penned Uncut Gems, I was his muse. Do you understand what I mean? “Things like that,” she said.

“I think people make things appear a little more dramatic than it is,” Fox continued.

However, when netizens noticed Fox’s slightly unusual pronunciation, the video went viral and quickly became a TikTok meme.

Page Six compiled a collection of these humorous memes and uploaded them on its Instagram page, prompting a response from the star herself.

“Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!!” she said on the post. Hahahahahah”