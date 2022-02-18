Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Julia Fox requests that netizens leave her alone after her ‘Uncut Gems’ moment becomes viral.

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:38 pm
Julia Fox

In a Call Her Daddy interview, Julia Fox revealed that she was ridiculed on TikTok for the way she spoke the title of her 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Alex Cooper asked Fox earlier this month if she considers herself Kanye West’s inspiration.

“Yeah, a little,” she replied. Maybe. I believe so… I mean, when Josh Safdie penned Uncut Gems, I was his muse. Do you understand what I mean? “Things like that,” she said.

“I think people make things appear a little more dramatic than it is,” Fox continued.

 

However, when netizens noticed Fox’s slightly unusual pronunciation, the video went viral and quickly became a TikTok meme.

Page Six compiled a collection of these humorous memes and uploaded them on its Instagram page, prompting a response from the star herself.

“Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!!” she said on the post. Hahahahahah”

Read More

1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh showcases his chiselled physique in this fierce click

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is best known for his unusual taste...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry will appear in front of the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry is set to appear at the...
1 hour ago
Pete Davidson makes an attempt to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly interacting on a whole new...
1 hour ago
In the first trailer for 'The First Lady,' Viola Davis turns into Michelle Obama

The official trailer for Showtime's next political drama, The First Lady, has...
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in recent clicks

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sets Berlin ablaze as her upcoming film...
2 hours ago
In the most recent selfies, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True show off their passion for the camera

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the internet's most beautiful mother-daughter duo,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
CCTV footage of journalist Ather Mateen’s murder surfaces

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage of the murder incident of news channel...
19 mins ago
Pakistan’s alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan’s rapid population growth was...
Nicole Kidman
19 mins ago
Fans are very bewildered’ by Nicole Kidman’s latest magazine cover’s’mind-boggling’ premise

Nicole Kidman's recent cover shoot appears to have divided admirers, causing some...
dollar
20 mins ago
Dollar rebounds against rupee on import payment demand

KARACHI: The dollar rebounded against the rupee by 47 paisas on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600