Julia Fox Splits from Kanye West After Six Weeks of Romance: ‘I Have Love for Him But I Wasn’t in Love’

Kanye West and Julia Fox and have called it quits.

The couple met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and a spokeswoman for the Uncut Gems actress confirmed to E! News on Valentine’s Day Monday, “Julia and Kanye remain dear friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Fox representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Fox, 32, recently posted in a since-deleted statement, which the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ grabbed and re-shared: “You’d adore it if I was so upset! The media would like to present a picture of me as a sad, lonely woman crying alone on an aircraft, but this is NOT TRUE!! Why not view me for what I am, a top hustler? I showed up, y’all, and not only that, but Kanye and I are friendly! I love him, but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ. Do you think I’m 12 years old?”

She went on, dismissing allegations that she was sobbing in an airport over the split: “For the record, the only time I sobbed in 2022 was on February 6th, the birthday of my deceased BFF. Anyway, if you want the whole storey, you’ll have to buy the book when it comes out:)

According to a source, Fox and West’s whirlwind affair is coming to an end. “Kanye and Julia both have demanding schedules. Kanye has been in Los Angeles, while Julia lives in New York City. It’s difficult because of the distance “According to the source. “They are still in contact and will meet each other as soon as they are able. Kanye has a crush on her. But it’s safe to say they’ve calmed down a little.”

West, 44, and Fox, called “Juliye” by West, made their red carpet debut as a pair on Jan. 23 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. He later assisted the actress in celebrating her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for a “extravagant” party at Lucien in New York City, according to a source at the time.

Fox recently lauded their friendship, saying they have “a lot” of “us’ and ‘we’ chats.” On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she stated: “He desires that I be the best version of myself. That is always the topic of discussion. Always. Like, how am I going to live up to my full potential, which I believe is incredible?”

After nearly seven years of marriage, West and Kim Kardashian divorced in February 2021. Since October, she has been dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Fox stated on her Forbidden Fruits podcast last month that her connection with the singer was not a publicity gimmick. She stated, “There are always some who believe that every celebrity scandal is a set-up. Personally, I don’t.”

Fox stated at the time that they were taking things one day at a time and seeing where things went: “Listen, for the time being, I’m just living in the moment with no expectations — no labels, no nothing. People are the only ones that make each other feel better.”