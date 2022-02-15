Julia Fox Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week After Divorcing Kanye West
Julia Fox debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway after her divorce from Kanye West.
The 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress walked the fall/winter 2022 runway for LaQuan Smith on Monday. Her hair was slicked up in a bun and she wore a tight black dress with a cleavage-teasing cutaway and white heels. She accessorised with thick silver bangles and matching earrings.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, Fox opened the show. “Julia has been my girl since Day One,” Smith told the site.
“Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ It’s not far-fetched,” the designer explained. “People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement.”
Fox’s runway performance comes just days after she announced her divorce from West, 44. Her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the couple had called it quits after dating since early 2022.
“Julia and Kanye are still excellent friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” Fox’s representative stated in a statement.
The actress addressed the separation in a statement uploaded to her Instagram Story, which has since been deleted but re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ.
“You’d adore it if I was so upset! The media would like to present a picture of me as a sad, lonely woman crying alone on an aircraft, but this is NOT TRUE!! “She penned something. “Why not view myself for what I am, a top hustler? I showed up, y’all, and not only that, but Kanye and I are friendly! I love him, but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ. Do you think I’m 12 years old?”
She also denied being photographed crying in the airport following her split, adding, “For the record, the only time I sobbed in 2022 was on February 6th, the birthday of my deceased BFF. Anyway, if you want the whole storey, you’ll have to buy the book when it comes out:)”
Fox and West met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and made their red carpet debut as a pair on January 23 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In an interview with Interview magazine, the No Sudden Move singer acknowledged her relationship with the rapper, stating they had “an instant connection.”
Fox denied earlier this month that she and West had divorced. A source told PEOPLE days before the separation that the romance had “cooled off a bit” owing to distance – she is based in New York City, while West has been in Los Angeles.
“Kanye and Julia both have hectic schedules… It’s difficult because of the distance “According to the insider. “They are still in contact and will meet each other as soon as they are able. Kanye has a crush on her. But it’s safe to say they’ve calmed down a little.”
