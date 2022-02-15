Julia Fox Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week After Divorcing Kanye West

Julia Fox debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway after her divorce from Kanye West.

The 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress walked the fall/winter 2022 runway for LaQuan Smith on Monday. Her hair was slicked up in a bun and she wore a tight black dress with a cleavage-teasing cutaway and white heels. She accessorised with thick silver bangles and matching earrings.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Fox opened the show. “Julia has been my girl since Day One,” Smith told the site.

“Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ It’s not far-fetched,” the designer explained. “People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement.”