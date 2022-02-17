Julia Fox was convinced Kanye West would choose her over his children: Banks, Azealia

After Kanye West’s separation, Julia Fox is being beaten by artist Azealia Banks.

It all started when Banks referred to Fox as a “low-rate escort” who wanted to be with Kanye West for money.

“Foolia, we already know the tea! [You] arrived to Miami searching for job, [the] same lawyer was under contract with Ye, and it was a bad PR move from the start “According to the rapper.

“What were you hustling him for?” Banks inquired of Fox. “What about a bag and some Lucien’s? You did not show up because if this is how ladies who “always date millionaires” act when things go bad, threatening tell-all books… You can say goodbye to your days as a low-paying escort, sis.”

“The things you have made public about your drug misuse (s**t he probably had no idea about in the beginning) are not what he needs connected with him in any custody struggle that may emerge in court during divorce proceedings,” she continued.

Julia was subsequently labelled a “liability” by Banks, who added that “the fact [she] assumed [Kanye] would chose [her] over his children just stinks of entitlement, a lack of any true motherly instinct, and indicates that [she is] in fact, a woman child.”