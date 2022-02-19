Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Just like Diana!’ Prince Harry’s ‘blazing anger’ is revealed

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am

‘Just like Diana!’ Prince Harry’s ‘blazing anger’ is revealed

Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex had an unexpected royal reunion. On Sunday, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie sat in the VIP zone of California’s SoFi Stadium, which was packed with celebrity watchers ahead of the Super Bowl. Wearing face masks, lanyards, and a baseball cap, the cousins — who have always had a tight relationship — sent a clear message home that their bond is still strong. This could imply that Eugenie will function as a go-between for Harry and the rest of the Royal Family.

Eugenie is thought to have stayed with the Sussexes during her journey to the United States, and she is the first member of the Royal Family to meet baby Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are not anticipated to return to the UK in the near future, claiming that the country is too dangerous for his family without Metropolitan Police protection, which he no longer has after standing down as a senior royal.

It means that Harry is unlikely to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, and that Lili is unlikely to see her aunt and uncle very soon.

Though Harry and William are at odds right now, royal scholar Robert Lacey claims they also share surprising similarities.

“Harry has freely confessed to his own burning temper from time to time — and as for his elder brother, he has proved no sweet William when provoked,” Mr Lacey wrote in his 2020 book ‘Battle of Brothers.’

“In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has told her family and close friends about her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming – ‘The boy’s got a temper!'”

Charles is thought to have been on the receiving end of his sons’ sometimes surprising volatility.

“The level of belligerence Charles has met from his sons has astonished the Prince, since both lads have, on occasion, challenged him,” writes Robert Jobson, author of the 2018 book “Charles at Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes, and Dreams.”

Mr Jobson went on to say that both William and Harry had “alarming and inexplicable mood swings and temper[s] that were impossible to cope with.”

According to a source, “both princes are very much like their fathers in that element of their nature.”

Meanwhile, a royal courtier remarked, “They both have fairly dramatic mood swings, exactly like Diana had.”

“She may be your best friend one minute and your worst adversary the next.”

Mr Lacey writes in ‘Battle of Brothers’ that Harry was left fuming on his and Meghan’s final royal engagement before stepping back after learning they would not be part of the procession for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020.

Traditionally, all senior members of the Royal Family accompany the Queen around Westminster Abbey before the service begins.

However, the Queen determined two years ago that only Charles and Camilla would accompany her, with the Sussexes, Cambridges, and Wessexes taking their seats prior to the procession.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday in the absence of a royal funfair

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (Saturday, February 19) without...
2 hours ago
How is Prince Andrew repaying his Settlement to Virginia Giuffre?

Only a few weeks ago, Prince Andrew's attorneys issued a furious 11-page...
2 hours ago
Lawyers allege in a High Court case that Prince Harry 'does not feel safe in the UK.'

The Duke of Sussex wishes to return to the UK but "does...
3 hours ago
Matt Baker offers Kate Middleton a heartfelt message – Read Here

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge enthralled the nation by reading The...
3 hours ago
Prince Andrew is the "only individual" who believes he has a lot to give the people, Expert 

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019 after a...
3 hours ago
Embarrassed Kate Middleton acknowledges that her beautiful motherly gesture for George backfired

The Duchess of Cambridge has frequently astonished people with her artistic abilities,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Maryam Nawaz
29 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the...
Queen
42 mins ago
Is Queen bothered by Andrew’s case, Charles’ charity controversy, or Harry’s absence?

The Royal Family has been in the news for the last few...
Cockpit
54 mins ago
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency...
Groom
59 mins ago
Watch Video: Groom bursts into tears, When the bride walks in

A touching video of a groom falling down in tears at the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600