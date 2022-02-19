‘Just like Diana!’ Prince Harry’s ‘blazing anger’ is revealed

Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex had an unexpected royal reunion. On Sunday, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie sat in the VIP zone of California’s SoFi Stadium, which was packed with celebrity watchers ahead of the Super Bowl. Wearing face masks, lanyards, and a baseball cap, the cousins — who have always had a tight relationship — sent a clear message home that their bond is still strong. This could imply that Eugenie will function as a go-between for Harry and the rest of the Royal Family.

Eugenie is thought to have stayed with the Sussexes during her journey to the United States, and she is the first member of the Royal Family to meet baby Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are not anticipated to return to the UK in the near future, claiming that the country is too dangerous for his family without Metropolitan Police protection, which he no longer has after standing down as a senior royal.

It means that Harry is unlikely to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, and that Lili is unlikely to see her aunt and uncle very soon.

Though Harry and William are at odds right now, royal scholar Robert Lacey claims they also share surprising similarities.

“Harry has freely confessed to his own burning temper from time to time — and as for his elder brother, he has proved no sweet William when provoked,” Mr Lacey wrote in his 2020 book ‘Battle of Brothers.’

“In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has told her family and close friends about her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming – ‘The boy’s got a temper!'”

Charles is thought to have been on the receiving end of his sons’ sometimes surprising volatility.

“The level of belligerence Charles has met from his sons has astonished the Prince, since both lads have, on occasion, challenged him,” writes Robert Jobson, author of the 2018 book “Charles at Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes, and Dreams.”

Mr Jobson went on to say that both William and Harry had “alarming and inexplicable mood swings and temper[s] that were impossible to cope with.”

According to a source, “both princes are very much like their fathers in that element of their nature.”

Meanwhile, a royal courtier remarked, “They both have fairly dramatic mood swings, exactly like Diana had.”

“She may be your best friend one minute and your worst adversary the next.”

Mr Lacey writes in ‘Battle of Brothers’ that Harry was left fuming on his and Meghan’s final royal engagement before stepping back after learning they would not be part of the procession for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020.

Traditionally, all senior members of the Royal Family accompany the Queen around Westminster Abbey before the service begins.

However, the Queen determined two years ago that only Charles and Camilla would accompany her, with the Sussexes, Cambridges, and Wessexes taking their seats prior to the procession.