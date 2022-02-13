Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm
Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake pre-Super Bowl performance in their first public appearance together since a shooting outside the singer’s after-party injured four people.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey appeared depressed as they arrived to Drake’s West Hollywood concert on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after a gunshot outside the pop star’s post-Super Bowl performance after party.

The 27-year-old pop icon strolled with his wife in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, marking their first joint outing since the shocking tragedy.

 

Hailey Bieber

As she came inside the concert with her husband, Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a black velvet suit.

Justina and Hailey were among a slew of celebrities who attended Drake’s Homecoming Weekend event, including Cardi B, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo, and Lais Ribeiro.

Read More

2 hours ago
Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones criticises the UK film business for losing performers of colour to the United States.

Nathalie Emmanuel, star of 'Game of Thrones,' alleged that the UK film...
2 hours ago
Victoria Beckham receives a standing ovation after sharing an incredible video of her new 'family member.'

David Beckham and his lovely wife Victoria Beckham delighted their daughter Harper...
2 hours ago
Cardi B shows off her killer curves in a gorgeous woollen gown as she attends Drake's concert with Offset.

Cardi B looked out of this world as she exited the Drake...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt reveals next 10-year plan is to build her production house

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her first major theatrical...
3 hours ago
Valentine’s Day 2022: Here are some wishes you should send to your loved ones

The Valentine's Day season has arrived. While expressing love does not require...
3 hours ago
A Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set, no injuries reported

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bean Cobain
33 seconds ago
‘I’m Deeply Grateful,’ Frances Bean Cobain says of her romance with Tony Hawk’s son Riley

Love is in the air, according to Frances Bean Cobain! After taking...
32 mins ago
Umar Amin Gandapur leading with 22688 votes for D I Khan mayorship election so far

Umar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election,...
Meghan Markle
35 mins ago
Archie and Lilibet make new dazzling acquaintances in the midst of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high life in the United States

Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,...
Katy Perry
43 mins ago
PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s latest photos are jaw-dropping

Katy Perry's latest images in a stunning black suit have sparked outrage...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600