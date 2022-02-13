Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey appeared depressed as they arrived to Drake’s West Hollywood concert on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after a gunshot outside the pop star’s post-Super Bowl performance after party.

The 27-year-old pop icon strolled with his wife in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, marking their first joint outing since the shocking tragedy.

As she came inside the concert with her husband, Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a black velvet suit.

Justina and Hailey were among a slew of celebrities who attended Drake’s Homecoming Weekend event, including Cardi B, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo, and Lais Ribeiro.