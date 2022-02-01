Justin Bieber is being trolled for his payment of $1.29million on an NFT

Netizens are trolling Justin Bieber after he paid $1.29 million for a ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ (BAYC) non-fungible token (NFT). (ethereum cryptocurrency, 500 ethereum)

On January 31, the Peaches singer shared a photo of a ‘lonely’ ape, which he added to his digital blockchain.

According to reports, the NFT was bought for 300 percent more than its market worth.

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me,” the Baby hitmaker tweeted with a photo of his recently acquired BAYC #3001. Because I’ve had it all, yet no one is listening, and that’s (expletive) lonely.”

Netizens swiftly responded to the news by mocking the Canadian musician. “Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that,” one Twitter user commented. @justinbieber just paid 500 ETH for a floor ape.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Travis Barker, and Eminem have just purchased a BAYC NFT.