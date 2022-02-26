Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released the film, which has won millions of hearts.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

The Raazi actor’s new film has garnered a lot of positive feedback, including a remark from Kangana Ranaut, who praised Bhatt’s current movie on Instagram Story.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director,” wrote the Queen actor.

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says she watched a lot of vintage Hindi films, particularly those starring Meena Kumari, since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to capture the old world elegance and grace that the actresses of that era had.