Kangana Ranaut says atheists can’t be trusted

Kangana Ranaut, the actress, has spoken out about the issue surrounding columnist Rana Ayyub. Kangana shared her ‘four rules of life’ on Instagram after retweeting a tweet about the topic.

Taking to her Instagram account story she wrote,”Remember four rules of life. 1) Frauds will support frauds .. 2) those who can’t be trusted themselves will never believe in God or in any faith.. 3) you will find a guru who is a reflection of your inner self. If you are genuine you will resonate with genuine guru if you are phoney you will find cheaters and frauds as gurus also …4) if your are chor (thief) you will like Congress and if you are a true nationalist your vote will go to BJP,”