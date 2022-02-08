Kanye Kim Drama: Kanye West Brings Children to Sunday Service and Declares He’s Moving ‘Forward’ After Deleting Kim Kardashian Posts

Kanye West conducted a Sunday Service event following the removal of his contentious posts against his separated wife Kim Kardashian and their children.

The Ups and Downs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Over the Years

On Sunday, February 6, the rapper, 44, joined Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee for a talk about elevating Black voices. West was seen walking to the event with his boys Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“This is the future,” West addressed the audience at the event. There can be no looking back – only forward.”

On Friday, February 4, the Yeezy designer raised eyebrows when uploading a photo of his eldest daughter, North, 8, and claimed she’s allowed on TikTok “against [his] will.” The toddler has an Instagram account with the 41-year-old Keeping Up Over the Kardashians star, something West has previously expressed his displeasure with. (The estranged couple also have a 4-year-old daughter named Chicago.)

West appeared to mock Kardashian’s brief marriages to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, stating on Instagram that this was his “first divorce.” After nearly seven years of marriage, the reality star divorced the Grammy winner in February 2021, and she replied to her former husband’s charges with her own social media message.

“Kanye’s frequent attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more terrible than any TikTok North,” the California native wrote on Friday. “As the primary provider and caretaker for our children, I am doing everything in my power to safeguard our daughter while simultaneously enabling her to express her creativity in whatever media she chooses with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.” Divorce is traumatic enough on our children, and Kanye’s preoccupation with attempting to control and manipulate our situation so publicly and badly is simply causing more anguish for everyone.”

The Skims CEO stated that she “wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with West, but that the “Heartless” singer has made that goal “impossible” since the couple split up.