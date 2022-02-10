Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:01 am
Kanye Kim Drama: Kim Kardashian tells why she and Kanye West split

Web Desk BOL News

Kim Kardashian

In a recent Vogue interview, the reality star and business entrepreneur stated, “For so long, I did what made other people happy.”
“And I think I’ve determined in the last two years that I’m going to make myself happy,” she explained. “And it feels fantastic.”
“And even though that produced changes and caused my divorce,” she continued, “I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what truly makes you happy.”
“I picked myself,” she explained to the publication. “I think it’s fine to pick you.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014, and in February 2021, she filed for divorce.
Her and West’s four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, were photographed for the Vogue cover storey.
West shared photographs of Kardashian and her children on his verified Instagram account, captioning them “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”
He and Kardashian are both in different relationships right now. Kardashian has been seeing “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, while West is dating actress Julia Fox.

 

