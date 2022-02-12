Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive in the midst of their respective hectic lifestyles.

According to a source, the Uncut Gems actress and the Praise God singer’s relationship, which began on New Year’s Eve in Miami, has been challenging to maintain cross-country.

“Kanye and Julia both have demanding schedules. Kanye has been in Los Angeles, while Julia lives in New York City. It’s difficult because of the distance “According to the insider.

“They are still in contact and will meet each other as soon as they are able. Kanye has a crush on her. But it’s safe to say they’ve calmed down a little.”

The rapper, 44, and the actress, 32, hit it off right away, and by January 6, they’d confirmed their fledgling romance with PDA-heavy images published in Interview.

“Everything has been so natural with us. I’m not sure where things are going, but if this is any indicator of the future, I’m having a great time “At the time, Fox wrote in the magazine.