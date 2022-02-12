Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules.

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:22 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive in the midst of their respective hectic lifestyles.

According to a source, the Uncut Gems actress and the Praise God singer’s relationship, which began on New Year’s Eve in Miami, has been challenging to maintain cross-country.

“Kanye and Julia both have demanding schedules. Kanye has been in Los Angeles, while Julia lives in New York City. It’s difficult because of the distance “According to the insider.

“They are still in contact and will meet each other as soon as they are able. Kanye has a crush on her. But it’s safe to say they’ve calmed down a little.”

The rapper, 44, and the actress, 32, hit it off right away, and by January 6, they’d confirmed their fledgling romance with PDA-heavy images published in Interview.

“Everything has been so natural with us. I’m not sure where things are going, but if this is any indicator of the future, I’m having a great time “At the time, Fox wrote in the magazine.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
What is Camilla's Pet Name? Prince Charles Loves it

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian was mocked for a "photoshop blunder" in a recent photo

Kim Kardashian's recent snapshot has drawn the ire of eagle-eyed followers. The...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV Actress. Her performance as Palwasha...
3 hours ago
Prince Charles' affectionate nickname for Camilla is in Urdu

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...
3 hours ago
Experts believe Meghan Markle has a potential to 'repair' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker's lead.

According to a royal specialist, Meghan Markle might take a lead from...
3 hours ago
Lilibet Markle, Meghan Markle's daughter, has already met Prince Harry.

While royal observers await the Queen's first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
11 mins ago
PSL points table 2022 after Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Islamabad United Sets 200-run target to Quetta Gladiators in the 18th...
Hareem Shah
23 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
Kim Kardashian
25 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her ‘crown’ as Kanye West’s dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
Prince William
2 hours ago
Diana’s gift for Prince William’s 13th birthday left him Surprised

When she offered her son Prince William a risqué surprise for his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600