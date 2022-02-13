Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Has ‘Cooled Off A Little’: ‘Distance makes it difficult,’ says a source.

Kanye West’s whirlwind romance with Julia Fox could be coming to an end.

According to a source, the couple’s romance, which began on New Year’s Eve in Miami, has been challenging to continue cross-country.

“Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the insider says. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems actress, 32, hit it off right away, and by January 6, they’d confirmed their fledgling romance with PDA-heavy images published in Interview.

“Everything has been so natural with us. I’m not sure where things are going, but if this is any indicator of the future, I’m having a great time “At the time, Fox wrote in the magazine.

West and Fox made their red carpet debut as a relationship on Jan. 23 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and he later helped the actress celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for a “extravagant” celebration at Lucien in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends,” the source said, referencing the Birkin bags with which he surprised the group. “Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic.”

Despite the fact that West was recently caught enjoying dinner with model Chaney Jones in Malibu, Fox recently lauded their relationship, saying they’d been having “a lot” of “‘us’ and ‘we’ chats.”

Fox, who has a 1-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, also appeared to put an end to speculations that she and West were having a falling out after Instagram fans noted she’d unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and erased images of herself with the rapper from her page.

“Guys, relax,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f—ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in….”

West divorced wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and while she’s been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October, a source recently told PEOPLE that despite his relationship with Fox, West is still attempting to win her back.

“He’s still telling people that he wants to have Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so,” the insider said.