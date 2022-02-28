Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: All you need to know!

The musician and rapper Kanye West now known as Ye definitely has a lot on his plate with his ongoing his personal life drama at the moment, as his bitter divorce battle with separated wife Kim, 41, continues to exaggerate.

According to the reports, the Donda creator has filed to have his social media outbursts declared irrelevant in a hearing on whether Kim will be proclaimed lawfully single.

With a series of postings targeted at Kim, her parenting skills, her family, and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, among others, he has sparked a lot of controversy in the last two months.

Kim claims the tweets include “a lot of misinformation” and have caused her “emotional distress” in court records.

Kim applied to be proclaimed legally single two months ago, and a hearing will be held next week to resolve the case.