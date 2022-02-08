Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Split
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Things have taken a turn for the worst one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.
During the summer of 2020, Us Weekly revealed exclusively that there was trouble in paradise for the couple, who married in 2014. While insiders told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was considering legal action as the rapper made waves for provocative comments during his equally contentious presidential campaign, she didn’t file suit until February 2021.
“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page in quite some time,” a source told Us at the time. “Kanye isn’t as focused as he should be and doesn’t live in the real world.” Their worldviews are no longer in sync. Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s erratic behaviour; she has attempted unsuccessfully to get him into treatment for his mental health. Kanye is the only one who can tell him what to do.”
Kardashian and West have four children: North (born in June 2013), Saint (born in December 2015), Chicago (born in January 2018), and Psalm (born in January 2019). (May 2019). During the final season of the family’s E! show, she broke her silence on their divorce.
“I just can’t do it any longer.” Why am I still caught in this area where I’ve been for years? Every year, he transfers to a different state,” Kardashian explained. “I need to be together so I can raise the kids.” He’s an incredible father, and he’s done an incredible job. He should have a woman who supports him in all he does, travels with him, and does everything for him, and I can’t. I feel like a complete f–king failure. It’s my f–king third marriage. I definitely feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even consider it. “I just want to be happy.”
A source told Us that the Selfish author struggled with recreating the turmoil when the show aired in 2021.
“Kim fought so hard and tried everything in her power to make the marriage work, and seeing it now brings back a lot of pain,” an insider told the publication in June 2021. “Kim is really concerned about her children and the fact that she is unable to provide them with a traditional family environment.” That is the source of the majority of the suffering.”
Things became much more strained for the couple when West began publicly pleading for Kardashian’s return. By early 2022, his fall 2021 declarations of love had morphed into a series of charges about his ex hiding the kids from him.
“He likes being in control and having that power,” a source said of the Grammy winner’s decision to air their dirty laundry on Instagram in February 2022. “He didn’t want divorce, and he doesn’t like the fact that Kim is essentially ‘winning’ when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”
Kardashian, for her part, said on Instagram Stories at the time, “Divorce is painful enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with attempting to control and manipulate our situation so poorly and publically is only causing extra suffering for all.”
The Pete Davidson Factor
Kardashian made a joke about her divorce when hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I’ve been really fortunate in my life, and I’m grateful for everything, ups and downs.” I mean, I married the greatest rap artist of all time. Not only that, but he’s the wealthiest Black guy in America, a talented, legit genius who has given me four incredible children,” she continued in her diatribe. “When I divorced him, you had to understand that it all boiled down to one thing: his personality.” I know it sounds cruel, but people keep telling me that comedy is born of truth. And if there’s one quality I always strive for, it’s sincerity.”
While a source told Us at the time that West was aware of Kardashian’s jokes, he later criticised them.
“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV only to get that bar off, and I’ve never seen the paperwork.” “We’re not even divorced,” he stated in November 2021 on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “So how can we — because it’s no joke to me that my kids want their parents to stay together.” I want to be with their parents – I want us all to be together.”
Kardashian’s participation on SNL also rekindled her post-divorce friendship with Pete Davidson. Since October 2021, the couple has been romantically linked, weeks after they kissed during a skit.
“How are you bringing me to SNL and then kissing the guy you’re dating right in front of me?” West stated in an interview in January 2022. That same month, in a song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” he mocked the comedian, rapping, “God rescued me from the crash just so I can kick Pete Davidson’s ass.”
Kanye’s Lack of Legal Action
Kardashian submitted petition demanding to be declared legally single and have her maiden name restored in December 2021, over a year after taking legal procedures to break her marriage.
“The marriage of the parties has irreparably broken down.” “[Kardashian] no longer want to marry [West],” according to the court documents. “There is no doubt that the parties’ marriage is no longer functional.” [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wishes to end their marriage. Irreconcilable conflicts have resulted in the marriage’s irreversible dissolution, and there is no hope of restoring the marriage through counselling or other means.”
In February 2022, Kardashian criticised West for his lack of attentiveness during the legal dispute. “I prefer to handle all problems with our children quietly,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hopefully, he can finally reply to the third attorney he has hired in the last year to address any difficulties amicably.”
North’s TikTok
In November 2021, Kardashian and her eldest daughter opened a shared TikTok account with their eldest daughter after North (and several of her cousins) were spotted using the app without parental supervision.
After stating in a January 2022 interview that he did not want his daughter to be on social media, West expressed his displeasure with the idea in February 2022, writing on Instagram: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” He also provided a screenshot of the TikTok standards, which state that users must be 13 years old to use the app.
Kardashian responded at the time, saying, “Kanye’s relentless attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more damaging than any TikTok North could create….” I’m doing everything I can to safeguard our kid while also enabling her to express her creativity in any media she wants with adult supervision – because it makes her happy.”
The Primary Caretaker
Kardashian referred to herself as “the parent who is the major provider and carer for our children” in her February 2022 statement, which West took issue with.
“What do you mean by major provider?” he responded.
The Custody Questions
Kardashian and West are both seeking joint custody of their four children as of April 2021. In December 2021, he made waves when he purchased a property across the street from Kardashian. “Nothing, not my job, not this rap, not this media, nothing is going to keep me from my children,” he revealed on Hollywood Unlocked at the time. “And that’s what I want everyone to know: don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, no security is going to step in between me and my children, and you ain’t going to gaslight me.”
West claimed in February 2022 that Kardashian was blocking him from transporting the kids to Chicago.
“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY IN FRONT OF 7,000 PEOPLE,” he posted on Instagram. “AND KIM IS NOT GOING TO LET THAT HAPPEN. “HOW DOES THIS JOINT CUSTODY WORK?”
Chicago’s Birthday Party
Chicago’s Birthday Celebration
West made waves in January 2022 when he claimed he was not invited to Chicago’s 4th birthday party. “I’m the greatest father – the Ye version of a father — and I’m not letting this happen.” … Happy birthday, Chicago. “I love you, and I’m just putting this out there because I need your support,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I called Kim and texted the nannies. I called Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], and he asked Khloé, “Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now?” That’s going to leave an impression on her that I wasn’t there for her.”
Shortly after his statements, the musician was caught in social media footage at the birthday event. He later claimed that the location of the party was given to him by Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. Following the event, he posted another video about how “happy” he was, stating at the time, “Everyone just had a great time.” I’m just glad I was able to be there for my children. I just want to thank everyone for their help in this circumstance, and please allow me to calmly and lawfully take charge of my narrative.”
Meanwhile, at the time, a source told Us that Kim was “shocked to find that he released a video claiming not being invited to her party – that’s not true, and as soon as he asked to come, he was given the location.” He’s at his friend’s birthday celebration.”
West mentioned Chicago’s milestone again in one of his February 2022 statements, writing, “America saw you try to kid sleep my daughter on her birthday by not disclosing the address.”
Kim Being ‘Manipulated’
West has previously suggested that Kardashian’s close circle had “influence” over her. In one of his February 2022 statements, he mentioned Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer at KKW Brands, stating, “Tracy Romulus, stop influencing Kim to be this way…”
Romulus, who has known Kardashian since 2006 and has previously served as a spokesperson for Yeezy, has yet to publicly comment on the dispute.
West also called out Kardashian’s cousin, exposing their text chats in February 2022, during his public concerns about North’s TikTok. “THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK AND THEN ASKING ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN.” KARA CALL ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION…” he stated on Instagram.
