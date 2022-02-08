Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Split

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce: Things have taken a turn for the worst one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

During the summer of 2020, Us Weekly revealed exclusively that there was trouble in paradise for the couple, who married in 2014. While insiders told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was considering legal action as the rapper made waves for provocative comments during his equally contentious presidential campaign, she didn’t file suit until February 2021.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page in quite some time,” a source told Us at the time. “Kanye isn’t as focused as he should be and doesn’t live in the real world.” Their worldviews are no longer in sync. Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s erratic behaviour; she has attempted unsuccessfully to get him into treatment for his mental health. Kanye is the only one who can tell him what to do.”

Kardashian and West have four children: North (born in June 2013), Saint (born in December 2015), Chicago (born in January 2018), and Psalm (born in January 2019). (May 2019). During the final season of the family’s E! show, she broke her silence on their divorce.

“I just can’t do it any longer.” Why am I still caught in this area where I’ve been for years? Every year, he transfers to a different state,” Kardashian explained. “I need to be together so I can raise the kids.” He’s an incredible father, and he’s done an incredible job. He should have a woman who supports him in all he does, travels with him, and does everything for him, and I can’t. I feel like a complete f–king failure. It’s my f–king third marriage. I definitely feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even consider it. “I just want to be happy.”

A source told Us that the Selfish author struggled with recreating the turmoil when the show aired in 2021.

“Kim fought so hard and tried everything in her power to make the marriage work, and seeing it now brings back a lot of pain,” an insider told the publication in June 2021. “Kim is really concerned about her children and the fact that she is unable to provide them with a traditional family environment.” That is the source of the majority of the suffering.”

Things became much more strained for the couple when West began publicly pleading for Kardashian’s return. By early 2022, his fall 2021 declarations of love had morphed into a series of charges about his ex hiding the kids from him.

“He likes being in control and having that power,” a source said of the Grammy winner’s decision to air their dirty laundry on Instagram in February 2022. “He didn’t want divorce, and he doesn’t like the fact that Kim is essentially ‘winning’ when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”

Kardashian, for her part, said on Instagram Stories at the time, “Divorce is painful enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with attempting to control and manipulate our situation so poorly and publically is only causing extra suffering for all.”