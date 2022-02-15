Kanye West apologises in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts for ‘harassing’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has apologised to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and stated that he has “took accountability” for “harassing” her.

It comes after the 44-year-old rapper, who has four children with Kim, released a spate of Instagram posts over the weekend and yesterday, criticising her boyfriend Pete Davidson and sharing screengrabs of private chats between himself and the couple.

Kanye West was booed by thousands of fans after his social media outburst while attending the Super Bowl with his children.

Kanye has now erased all of his posts, including those declaring that he will re-unite his family, and released another in which he reflected on his recent acts.

“I’ve learnt that using all caps makes folks think I’m screaming at them,” he wrote. I’m working on improving my communication skills. I can draw on the expertise of a group of creative professionals, organisers, mobilizers, and community leaders.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me. I understand that releasing screen photos was off-putting and came across as harassing Kim. I accept responsibility. I’m still learning on the job. I don’t know all of the solutions. To be a successful leader, you must first be a good listener.”

The rapper was recently obliged to warn his supporters not to “harm” Pete after revealing a private communication between himself and Kim in which she expresses her fear that the SNL comic may be targeted.

“I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

On Valentine’s Day, Kanye also sent bunches of red roses in a truck with the words “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” emblazoned on it.

Kanye had previously called Pete a “d***head” and insulted his Hillary Clinton tattoo, before sharing a letter from Pete, who appeared to be reacting to Kanye’s insults.

Pete looked to be saying in a close-up of the DM that he would never stand in the way of him and his children, and that how he and Kim Kardashian reared their children was their concern, not his.

Pete concluded the ostensibly nice note by saying, “I do hope that one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

However, when he shared the screenshot, Kanye stated, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”