Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked, In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his account “isn’t hacked” in the aftermath of his torrent of remarks and calls to war against ex Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson.

In a fresh Instagram post that has since been deleted, West ‘assured’ supporters that it is indeed him behind the camera.

The post included two photos, one of which showed the rapper holding a legal yellow pad with a handwritten note that said, “My account is not hacked 2 13 22.”

The second image shows Kanye in one of his signature full-face covers, as well as a closer look at the note.

Along with the short post, there was an all-caps caption that stated, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL BE TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.”