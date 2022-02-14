Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:53 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his account “isn’t hacked” in the aftermath of his torrent of remarks and calls to war against ex Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson.

In a fresh Instagram post that has since been deleted, West ‘assured’ supporters that it is indeed him behind the camera.

The post included two photos, one of which showed the rapper holding a legal yellow pad with a handwritten note that said, “My account is not hacked 2 13 22.”

Kanye West

The second image shows Kanye in one of his signature full-face covers, as well as a closer look at the note.

Along with the short post, there was an all-caps caption that stated, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL BE TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.”

Read More

14 mins ago
They didn't like her: Prince Harry and b's silence on Camilla's death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
18 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...
22 mins ago
Wendy Williams slams a 'disgruntled' advisor, accusing her of having a 'unsound mind.'

Wendy Williams slams her 'disgruntled' advisor for labelling her as having a...
27 mins ago
In a special television appearance, Kate Middleton provides a rare glimpse inside her childhood

Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Story, where she revealed...
27 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor's mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood's lovebirds, rarely use social media to...
30 mins ago
Meghan Markle's unforgettable Valentine's Day words

Meghan Markle has given some timeless words for her followers to enjoy...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement
1 min ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
Chennai Super Kings
1 min ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
Arjun Kapoor
5 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor reacts on being trolled for dating Malaika, ‘I’ve been through worse’

Arjun Kapoor opened out about how he dealt with the 'extreme' trolling...
Shay Mitchell
8 mins ago
Shay Mitchell’s bejewelled pregnancy style is reminiscent of Rihanna

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, appeared to imitate Rihanna...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600