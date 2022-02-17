Kanye West begs God to keep him’sane,’ then deletes the post

Kanye West is steadfast in his trust in God as he prays for his mental health.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to send a special prayer to all individuals who are lonely, including himself.

“God, please keep an eye on me and keep my mind calm. I could put it to use right now. To everybody who is feeling lonely, I am here for you and I love you “Kanye wrote a meaningful statement.

Kanye just wrote “Love you family” in the caption of his post for all of his admirers. The Instagram post has subsequently been removed.

Kanye and Kim separated in late 2020, and Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The rapper is still trying to reconcile with his estranged wife.