Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:15 am
Kanye West claims Billie Eilish insulted Travis Scott and threatens to withdraw from Coachella

Kanye West

Kanye West rushed to Instagram on Thursday to criticise Billie Eilish over statements she made about concert safety during a recent show, which West allegedly mistook for a dig at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott.

Despite the fact that Eilish never named Scott, West posted a screenshot from hip-hop account @RapSeaTV on Instagram with the caption, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she paused the show to give her fan an inhaler!” ‘I wait for the individuals to be fine before I continue.'”

West responded in his own post, writing, “Come on Billie, we love you.” Please extend your condolences to Trav and the families of those that died. Nobody planned for this to happen.”

“Trav had no idea what was going on while he was on stage and was incredibly affected by what transpired,” West continued, “and yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

Both Eilish and West are set to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April. Eilish’s representatives did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Perhaps not coincidentally, West appears to be collaborating with Alicia Keys on a Fivio Foreign song set to be released Thursday night.

Eilish interrupted her Feb. 5 concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena after noticing a distraught fan in the audience.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish said, pointing into the crowd. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

West and Eilish will both headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place in Indio, California, from April 15-17 and 22-24. Scott was originally scheduled to headline the festival, but he was withdrawn after the Astroworld catastrophe, which killed ten concertgoers and injured hundreds more.

 

