Kanye West claims Kris Jenner’s ‘godless’ boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a ‘liberal.’

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the Kardashian family, especially Kim Kardashian.

West states that Corey, a previous partner of his, has been expelled from his life by the will of God.

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey who should never have been here in the first place,” he began in a blistering Instagram post.

“And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself “a REAL nigga” He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party,” bragged Ye before adding that he has never met Corey’s family.

Corey, according to the 44-year-old, liberalised Kim. “That was his job: to get my wife deeply involved with lefties. For some reason, I always assumed he worked for DuPont or another corporation with a similar heritage.”

Kanye then praised Kim’s mother Kris, calling her a hero who constantly looks out for her family.

“It is done on purpose. Kris is my favourite. This lady is a hero, and she’s done whatever it takes to defend her family and ensure their prosperity, even if it means telling everyone not to listen to me. I admire her work, her hustle, and her mind, and Kris is one of the finest to ever do it.”