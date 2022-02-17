Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:43 pm
Kanye West claims to have felt’suicidal’ during his marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Even when he was happily married to wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was suffering from mental illness.

Kanye says in his new documentary, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, that he suffers from bouts of despair and depression, which drive him suicidal.

“Even when I had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques…[I] would still have suicidal thoughts, would still have moments where I’m hooked to Percocets and don’t even realise it, you know what I mean?” he claims.

Clarence Simmons, the director of the documentary, explains that Kanye first suffered from mental illness when his mother, Donda, died in 2007. In 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Kanye was immediately chastised for his support for Donald Trump.

“It was terrible watching Kanye on TV knowing he had mental health concerns,” Simmons adds in the documentary. “They were calling him insane, but it appeared to me that he was pleading for aid. Kanye may have irritated people in the past, but for the first time, it appeared that he had truly lost the public’s trust.”

