07th Feb, 2022. 11:11 pm
Kanye West decided to move forward brings Kids to Sunday Service

After his incendiary postings regarding separated wife Kim Kardashian and their children were removed, Kanye West organised a Sunday Service event.

On Sunday, February 6, the rapper teamed up with Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, for a discussion about elevating Black voices. With boys Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, West was seen going to the venue.

During the event, West told the crowd, “This is the future. There is no looking backward — only forward.”

On Friday, February 4, the Yeezy designer raised some eyebrows when he posted about his eldest daughter, North, 8, on TikTok and claimed she’s allowed to do so “against [his] will.”

Kardashian’s brief marriages to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011 were apparently mocked by West, who wrote on Instagram that this was only his “first divorce.”

After almost seven years of marriage, the reality star and the Grammy winner divorced in February 2021, and she replied to her former husband’s charges with a social media post of her own.

