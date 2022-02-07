Kanye West DELETE posts Bashing Kim Kardashian After Saying She Accused him of ‘placing a hit out on her.’

Kanye West has already erased all of his recent Instagram posts in which he lashed out Kim Kardashian. Kanye went all out on Instagram, saying that she has been preventing him from seeing their children and voicing his displeasure with daughter North’s participation in TikTok. He also said Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her before deleting all posts.

The rapper said in an Instagram post he uploaded on Sunday, “Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her yesterday. So, let me get this straight: I beg to go to my daughter’s birthday and am accused of being high, then I go play with my son and steal my Akira graphic novels.”

While Kim did not respond to Kanye’s tweet, it was discovered that Kanye had deleted not only the post in which he claimed Kim accused him of “putting a hit out on her,” but also his earlier ones, hours later.

In February of last year, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s four children. Following West’s attempts at reconciliation, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed documents to become legally single in December 2021.

Kim issued a statement last week in reaction to Kanye’s online insults, stating that divorce was already traumatic and that Kanye’s fixation with trying to control and manipulate the situation was exacerbating the suffering.