Kanye West earns more than $2.2 million in 24 hours: Here’s how

Kanye West earned more than $2.2 million in 24 hours after announcing that his new album Donda 2 would be released only on his own platform, the Stem Player.

On Saturday, the I Love It singer took to Instagram to share his winnings with his fans.

“We’ve made $2,227,012.05 in 24 hours,” he stated.

“God is great.” “Thank you for joining me on this adventure,” he added.

He stated that Donda 2 will only be available for purchase on his own platform, the stem player, for $200.