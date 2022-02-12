Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West enjoys the company of Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger. Chaney Jones at a Jeen-Yuhs screening

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:00 am
Kim Kardashian

Kanye West enjoys the company of Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger. Chaney Jones at a Jeen-Yuhs screening

On Friday in Los Angeles, American rapper Kanye West attended the screening of his documentary Jeen-Yuhs alongside divorced wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones.

The Grammy-winning artist, 44, didn’t seem to mind Kim’s absence at his event, instead attending a star-studded screening of his highly awaited Netflix documentary with his newest love interest, Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger looked great in a skintight grey bodysuit to the documentary showing of her new boyfriend.

With her remarkable likeness to her man’s estranged wife, the 24-year-old influencer stole the show. She was spotted cheering for the rapper just days after rumours of a romance surfaced.

Kanye, who is now known as Ye, also looked dashing with a black leather jacket over a charcoal grey sweatshirt, matching jeans, and a pair of rain boots. During the large event at Mother Wolf in Hollywood, the Gold Digger rapper met with guests such as DaBaby and Jason Lee.

Read More

30 mins ago
'Royal pressures' were discarded by Prince Harry in favour of 'California sun,' sources

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry's decision to escape the strains of...
1 hour ago
The participation of the Queen renders Prince Harry's incendiary biography 'irrelevant.'

Experts wonder if Queen Elizabeth's involvement was a pre-planned bulwark against any...
2 hours ago
Watch Ranveer Singh grooves with Alia Bhatt at her Dholida song

Alia Bhatt has been making the rounds in the media, as she...
2 hours ago
Watch: Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit 

Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, highlighted highlights...
2 hours ago
Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could take over...
3 hours ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
5 mins ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Experts warn that Meghan Markle will not sit back and let Prince...
Prince Harry
9 mins ago
The intervention of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant.’

Experts speculate whether Queen Elizabeth's involvement was premeditated in order to protect...
Queen
14 mins ago
The Queen’s Covid worry demonstrates a “glaring concern.”

According to a royal insider, Queen Elizabeth's Covid scare has revealed a...
Wordle Answer Today
18 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 13th February #239 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 239 that was released today, February 11,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600