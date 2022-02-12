Kanye West enjoys the company of Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger. Chaney Jones at a Jeen-Yuhs screening
On Friday in Los Angeles, American rapper Kanye West attended the screening of his documentary Jeen-Yuhs alongside divorced wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones.
The Grammy-winning artist, 44, didn’t seem to mind Kim’s absence at his event, instead attending a star-studded screening of his highly awaited Netflix documentary with his newest love interest, Chaney Jones.
Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger looked great in a skintight grey bodysuit to the documentary showing of her new boyfriend.
With her remarkable likeness to her man’s estranged wife, the 24-year-old influencer stole the show. She was spotted cheering for the rapper just days after rumours of a romance surfaced.
Kanye, who is now known as Ye, also looked dashing with a black leather jacket over a charcoal grey sweatshirt, matching jeans, and a pair of rain boots. During the large event at Mother Wolf in Hollywood, the Gold Digger rapper met with guests such as DaBaby and Jason Lee.
