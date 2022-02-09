Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:43 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West expresses optimism for ‘change’ during Black Future Month

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:43 am
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West.

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support for Black Future Month and alluded to the disparities that African Americans face in the United States today.

The video was shared by the star in a freestyle rap that he posted on Instagram, and it also features a group of people wearing dark hoodies in the backdrop.

Kanye’s ambitions for the future were stated in the rap, which also made stunning admissions.

One of them says, “America was made to enslave us; everything they ever gave us, we’d improve.”

“We didn’t demonstrate, it’s documented, it’s now entrenched, Black future, it’s time to create it.”

“If Ye said it, you know he meant it,” he remarked at the end of the six-minute video. Every February, Black History Month reminds us that we barely have the right to vote.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Read More

29 mins ago
The Queen's sorrowful statement upon Princess Margaret's death

The Queen had a strong relationship with Princess Margaret since childhood, and...
35 mins ago
Meghan Markle's inspiring words for singles on Valentine's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary...
44 mins ago
Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote...
57 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'courting' celebs in preparation for a Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars...
2 hours ago
Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the town...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Alizeh Shah flaunts her hair like a true diva

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who was in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
5 mins ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...
Kanye West
12 mins ago
Kanye West’s new reunion request to Kim Kardashian appears to be a jab at Julia Fox

Kayne West, who has been in the news recently for his whirlwind...
Queen
19 mins ago
Inside the Queen’s long-forgotten country estate, which William and Kate had ‘looked at’

One of the benefits of being Queen is that you have properties...
Queen Elizabeth
29 mins ago
The Queen’s sorrowful statement upon Princess Margaret’s death

The Queen had a strong relationship with Princess Margaret since childhood, and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600