Kanye West has found a new Kim Kardashian to date

Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new rumoured lover, resembles Kim Kardashian.

As she appeared on the beach of Miami on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper’s new lovebird is every inch the Kim Kardashian clone.

The influencer frolicked in the surf while wearing a provocative swimsuit and sunglasses. She showed off her fantastic physique as she emerged from the pool in a thong bathing suit.

She looked stunning in the photos, which were released by the Daily Mail, with her damp raven hair slicked back on a beach day.

Chaney left little to the imagination as she basked in the sun in a revealing swimming suit that showed off her great body and tattoos, including a rose inking on her thigh.

Kanye West was not photographed having fun with a companion, cooling off and running her hands through her hair as she chatted with her pal.

Kanye West appears to have discovered a new Kim Kardashian, as he was recently photographed with new muse, Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones, at a Donda listening party in Miami.