Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West has found a new Kim Kardashian to date

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:58 am
Kanye West
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new rumoured lover, resembles Kim Kardashian.

As she appeared on the beach of Miami on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper’s new lovebird is every inch the Kim Kardashian clone.

The influencer frolicked in the surf while wearing a provocative swimsuit and sunglasses. She showed off her fantastic physique as she emerged from the pool in a thong bathing suit.

She looked stunning in the photos, which were released by the Daily Mail, with her damp raven hair slicked back on a beach day.

Chaney Jones

Chaney left little to the imagination as she basked in the sun in a revealing swimming suit that showed off her great body and tattoos, including a rose inking on her thigh.

Kanye West was not photographed having fun with a companion, cooling off and running her hands through her hair as she chatted with her pal.

Kanye West appears to have discovered a new Kim Kardashian, as he was recently photographed with new muse, Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones, at a Donda listening party in Miami.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam' 

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam," with a perfect blend...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian has filed fresh legal docs in which she alleges Kanye West is causing her "mental pain."

Kim Kardashian has urged the court to expedite her divorce from Kanye...
2 hours ago
Kinza Hashmi dolled-up in sparkling attire for Kashmir Beats Season 2

Kinza Hashmi proved once again that nothing can overpower her striking aesthetic...
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This...
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth fights Covid, forced to cancel more meetings

The Queen delayed virtual meetings, but she is still taking "light duties"....
3 hours ago
After Catching COVID The Queen shows encouraging signs of recovery

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a phone audience to UK Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

gangster's girlfriend
5 mins ago
Jodie Bowie’s lavish lifestyle as a gangster’s girlfriend

A gangster's girlfriend who recruited her mother, father, and brother was so...
25 mins ago
The internet is perplexed by a woman’s seemingly strange pregnancy symptom

A pregnant woman described a strange pregnancy ailment that left her skin...
dinosaur demise
29 mins ago
A new study uncovers startling insights concerning dinosaur demise

So much for a spring rebirth. The notorious meteor that wiped out...
Bitcoin price
39 mins ago
Bitcoin price drops after Russia attacks Ukraine

Bitcoin plummeted below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced...
Adsence Ad 300X600