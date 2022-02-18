Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:15 pm
Kanye West has stated that ‘Donda 2’ will not be available on Spotify or Apple Music

Kanye West, a US rapper, has confirmed that his eleventh studio album, Donda 2, will not be released on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.

Kanye said on Instagram that Donda 2 will only be available on his own platform, the stem player.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” the I Love It singer wrote. “It’s not available on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.”

“Today, artists receive only 12% of the revenue generated by the industry.” It is past time to liberate music from this tyrannical system. “It’s time to seize control and construct our own,” he added.

He stated in another post, “You can play four distinct aspects of the track: vocals, percussion, bass, and melody.” It also includes an MP3 player. We currently have 67,000 on hand and are producing 3,000 every day.”

The Donda 2 will be published next week, on February 22nd.

 

