Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm

Kanye West is found working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson

For Donda 2, Kanye West has teamed up with Marilyn Manson.

The 44-year-old rapper is said to be working on the second edition of the album. Which is titled after West’s mother, alongside sexual assault accused singer Marilyn Manson on a daily basis.

“I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” producer Digital Nas tells Rolling Stone, referring to one of the rapper’s colleagues, Brian Warner. “Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is working on Donda 2,” she says.

Marilyn Manson was accused of rape, bodily assault, and mental cruelty by actress Evan Rachel Wood and other women. As a result, most of Manson’s associates, including his manager, booking agent, and record label, severed relations with him.

Donda 2 will be released on February 22, 2022.

