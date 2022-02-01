Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the “actual world” to the “digital blockchain environment.” As he recently stated that he has no interest in developing his own NFT.

Read more: Justin Bieber is being trolled for his payment of $1.29million on an NFT

The 44-year-old musician, who now goes by the moniker Ye, took to Instagram to share a photo. Which was a handwritten statement in response to countless fans’ requests for non-fungible tokens.

The rapper stated that he wants to remain focused on making music. “My main goal is to create actual items in the real world, such as real food, real clothing, and real housing.”

Read more: Kanye West is found working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson

“Do not ask me to do an (expletive) NFT,” the Praise God songwriter said, separating himself from digital trends. “Ask me later,” he said, adding, “if you have any questions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

“TOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’m NOT FINNA CO-SIGN…” he commented with the photo. FOR THE TIME BEING, I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE; IN THE REAL WORLD, I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS.”

Meanwhile, the rapper just revealed the release date for Donda, the follow-up to his 2021 album. The set will be released on February 22, 2022, and is named after his mother.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com