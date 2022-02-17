Kanye West keeps an eye on Pete Davidson after he joins Instagram

Pete Davidson appears to be ready to meet Kanye West head-on as he returns to Instagram after a lengthy absence.

The SNL comedian, who has remained silent in the face of Ye’s persistent social media push to get Kim Kardashian back, may be prepared to deal with the estranged husband personally.

Pete, who goes by the handle ‘Pmd’ on the social media platform, has only 551K followers, one of them is Kanye West. In contrast, the TV star is exclusively following lover Kim Kardashian and buddy Sebastian Stan.

Pete’s comeback to the photo-sharing app follows a four-year absence.