Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:04 am
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after he deletes his Instagram account

Kanye West 

Kanye West scored a minor victory in his one-sided spat with Pete Davidson when the “SNL” star cancelled his Instagram account just days after reactivating it. “Ran Skete off the gramme,” West, 44, claimed on his personal Instagram account Thursday afternoon. “Please inform your mother that I have altered your name for the rest of your life.”

Check out his post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Davidson, 28, appeared to deactivate his most recent Instagram account on Wednesday, shortly after uploading a video of fake comic Rupert Pupkin delivering his famous quip, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” which many misinterpreted as a dig at West. West has been pursuing Davidson, whom he refers to as “Skete,” on social media for weeks in an unusual attempt to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

He previously referred to Kardashian as a “d–khead” and allegedly shared intimate texts from Kardashian concerned about the safety of her lover. Kardashian, 41, has, interestingly, already unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-husband on social media. The exes are still at odds over their divorce, with West recently rejecting a slew of Kardashian’s petitions, resulting in the Skims founder petitioning with a court to accept the divorce due to West allegedly causing “emotional pain,” according to Page Six.

Kim and the 44-year-old musician, on the other hand, have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the rap star in February 2021. Surprisingly, commenters seemed to prefer the Flashing Lights singer above the Saturday Night Live comedy. “KIMYE FOREVER,” one fan wrote. “Ye>>>Skete,” another fan commented.

 

