Chaney Jones, Kanye West new girlfriend, flaunted her beautiful curves at a private dinner at Carbone in Miami on Sunday.

The 24-year-old influencer looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, which included a tight black tank top that revealed her enormous cleavage.

She wore it with a pair of black boots and wet-look leggings that clung to her curves and slender legs as she walked down the street.

She carried her things in a little black purse, concealing her eyes behind a pair of black angular sunglasses.

Her raven tresses were tied back in an exquisite updo, and she finished off her look with a pair of black gloves.

Since early February, Kim’s doppelgänger and the Donda singer have been photographed together, fueling rumours.

It’s unknown whether the rapper started seeing Jones at the same time he was dating actress Julia Fox, 32, with whom he split up earlier this month following a six-week relationship.