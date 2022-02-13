Kanye West removes Pete Davidson from a shot during his spat with Kid Cudi.

Kanye West has exacerbated his one-sided battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson by cutting him out of an Instagram shot, while also battling with musician Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

The Donda rapper, who pleaded God on Instagram last week to reunite his family with Kardashian, stated on Saturday that he is dropping Cudi off his next album Donda 2 owing to his friendship with ‘you know who.’

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda 2 because he’s friends with you know who,” West had written in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In response, Cudi had commented, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f***in dinosaur,” and then tweeted, “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

West then responded to Cudi’s alleged backstabbing by tweeting a 2019 photo of himself and Cudi with Davidson, who he crossed out, and writing, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

That isn’t all… West also shared a modified image from Captain America: Civil War in which he, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future are on one side while Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift are on the other.