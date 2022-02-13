Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West removes Pete Davidson from a shot during his spat with Kid Cudi.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:08 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West removes Pete Davidson from a shot during his spat with Kid Cudi

Kanye West has exacerbated his one-sided battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson by cutting him out of an Instagram shot, while also battling with musician Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

The Donda rapper, who pleaded God on Instagram last week to reunite his family with Kardashian, stated on Saturday that he is dropping Cudi off his next album Donda 2 owing to his friendship with ‘you know who.’

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda 2 because he’s friends with you know who,” West had written in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In response, Cudi had commented, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f***in dinosaur,” and then tweeted, “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

West then responded to Cudi’s alleged backstabbing by tweeting a 2019 photo of himself and Cudi with Davidson, who he crossed out, and writing, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

That isn’t all… West also shared a modified image from Captain America: Civil War in which he, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future are on one side while Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift are on the other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Read More

31 mins ago
Prince Andrew suffers yet another setback in a new photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell

After Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of a palace tour...
35 mins ago
Kanye West speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces Kid Cudi's exclusion from 'Donda 2'

Kanye West announced on Saturday that Kid Cudi will not appear on...
39 mins ago
This family member bears a striking similarity to Kylie Jenner's newborn kid

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a loving couple who are expecting...
43 mins ago
Prince Charles will not allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stand on the balcony during the coronation.

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles' coronation will be a...
44 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks flawless as she twirls in Peach Lehenga

Hania Aamir, the energetic star, is known for her adorable appearance and...
52 mins ago
Sonia Mishal ties the knot as the diva looks stunning!

Sonia Mishal, who plays Shehryar Munawwar's (Osama's) wife Kiran in Sinf-e-Aahan, has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry's
12 mins ago
With his honest feelings regarding Camilla, Prince Harry’s book will’shake royals to their core.’

According to a friend, Prince Harry's explosive new book will reveal his...
Kate Middleton
19 mins ago
After George, Charlotte, and Louis have gone to bed, Kate Middleton receives a nightly surprise from William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have a nanny to assist...
Camilla
26 mins ago
Inside the secret arrangements for Charles and Camilla’s coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb.

According to rumours, Prince Charles' coronation will be very different from the...
31 mins ago
Prince Andrew suffers yet another setback in a new photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell

After Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of a palace tour...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600