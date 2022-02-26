Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:23 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims of “misinformation” and “mental pain.”

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:23 am
Kanye West

Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims of “misinformation” and “mental pain.”

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West, the American artist, may contest his prenuptial agreement with his separated wife Kim Kardashian.

In a court to determine whether Kim Kardashian will be deemed legally single, the 44-year-old rapper has asked to have his social media outbursts ruled inadmissible.

The father-of-four has faced significant ridicule and opprobrium for a series of remarks directed at Kim and her new partner Pete Davidson, among others.

The 41-year-old reality actress has filed court papers alleging that the posts contain “a lot of falsehoods” and have caused her “mental distress.”

In response, the 44-year-old rapper’s lawyer stated: ‘Kim alleges she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misleading.’

‘Kim alleges she saw something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation,’ the 44-year-old rappers’ attorney responded, according to TMZ, citing court documents.

‘Kim needs to provide the social media posts as proof, and prove that the posts were written by Kanye,’ the rapper’s counsel added.

Kim Kardashian sought to be proclaimed legally single two months ago, and a hearing to decide the matter will take place next week. Kanye earlier this month stated a number of conditions that he required Kim accept if she wanted to regain her single status.

Read More

3 hours ago
Hania Aamir’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This...
4 hours ago
Deciphering Prince Harry's 'attitude' at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry's...
4 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
4 hours ago
Prince Harry's diet preferences 'indicate Meghan influence'

From Kate Middleton's'relatable' hearty foods to Prince Harry's enjoyment of a 'nostalgic'...
4 hours ago
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos

Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 16 million...
5 hours ago
William and Kate are preparing for a relocation and looking for a suitable prep school for Prince George

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at establishing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry wishes to meet Queen Elizabeth II and other royals, including his ill grandmother

Despite the royal schisms, Prince Harry wants to return to meet his...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
7 mins ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Accept American Evacuation Offer: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride,’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will not be intimidated. The leader, 44,...
BTS
36 mins ago
BTS: Kim Taehyung returns with boyfriend material pics

Social Butterfly BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is back with his...
1 hour ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 27 & 28 February 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code for February 27th and 28th, 2022 |FF Reward...
Adsence Ad 300X600