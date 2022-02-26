Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims of “misinformation” and “mental pain.”

Kanye West, the American artist, may contest his prenuptial agreement with his separated wife Kim Kardashian.

In a court to determine whether Kim Kardashian will be deemed legally single, the 44-year-old rapper has asked to have his social media outbursts ruled inadmissible.

The father-of-four has faced significant ridicule and opprobrium for a series of remarks directed at Kim and her new partner Pete Davidson, among others.

The 41-year-old reality actress has filed court papers alleging that the posts contain “a lot of falsehoods” and have caused her “mental distress.”

In response, the 44-year-old rapper’s lawyer stated: ‘Kim alleges she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misleading.’

‘Kim needs to provide the social media posts as proof, and prove that the posts were written by Kanye,’ the rapper’s counsel added.

Kim Kardashian sought to be proclaimed legally single two months ago, and a hearing to decide the matter will take place next week. Kanye earlier this month stated a number of conditions that he required Kim accept if she wanted to regain her single status.