Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:49 pm
Kanye West speaks in Billie Eilish’ language as he announces Kid Cudi’s exclusion from ‘Donda 2’

Kanye West announced on Saturday that Kid Cudi will not appear on his forthcoming album ‘Donda 2’ due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian who is dating his separated wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye posted a handwritten message on Instagram that said, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s pals with you know who.” “You know who” appears to be referring to Davidson, who is dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“We all speak in Billie language now,” the email said, referring to Billie Eilish, whom West recently summoned to apologise to Travis Scott after he mistook her for insulting the Houston rapper onstage.

 

 

