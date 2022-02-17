Kanye West speaks up about his mental health struggles in a new documentary, admitting to having’suicidal thoughts.’

Kanye West has spoken out about his mental health issues, confessing that he has felt “suicidal” in the past.

According to femalefirst.co.uk, the 44-year-old rap singer has spoken up about his mental health challenges in his new Netflix documentary, ‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,’ claiming he informed Kid Cudi about his mental health and substance abuse concerns during a recording session in 2018.

“Even when I had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques… (I) would still have moments where I felt suicidal, would still have moments where I’m hooked to Percocets and don’t even realise it, you know what I’m saying?” Kanye explained.

Kanye announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and that he had been hospitalised in 2016 for tiredness and sleep deprivation.

The director of the new three-part documentary, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons, claimed it was “tough” to witness Kanye go through his troubles so publicly.

“It was challenging watching Kanye on TV knowing he had issues with his mental health,” Coodie remarked.

“They were calling him insane, yet it appeared to me that he was pleading for aid.” Kanye may have irritated people in the past, but for the first time, it felt like he had truly lost the people.”

Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologised on social media for “harassing” Kim.

The ‘Stronger’ singer erased all of his previous remarks about his split wife and claimed to be “learning in real time.”

Kanye commented beside a shot of himself on stage, “I’ve learnt that using all caps makes people think I’m screaming at them.”

“I’m working on improving my communication skills.” I can draw on the expertise of a group of creative professionals, organisers, mobilizers, and community leaders. Thank you to everyone who has helped me.”