Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson

Kanye West

Kanye West has sent a new warning to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. Davidson, Pete

We are all familiar with the Kim-Kanye-Pete ongoing fiasco. Kim has allegedly filed for divorce from Kanye West now known as Ye. She is currently rumored to be dating Pete Davidson.

Recently, Pete Davidson deleted his Insta account after making a return a week ago.

However, Pete ended up deleting his Instagram account for unknown reasons.

This opportunity was grabbed by Kanye West, as he trolled Pete for deleting his Instagram account and wrote, “Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Davidson deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday after uploading a video of comic Rupert Pupkin’s famous phrase “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

 

