Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:38 pm
Kanye West was photographed in Miami with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones

Kanye West

If Kanye West can’t have Kim Kardashian by his side, a doppelganger will suffice… or so it appears, following the rapper’s outing with influencer Chaney Jones, who appears to be a Kardashian doppelganger.

According to People, the Donda rapper was spotted shopping with Jones in Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday, February 24, after putting on a performance of his latest album Donda 2 in the city.

West wore a hoodie, trousers, and tall boots, while the model wore an all-black skin tight ensemble with sneakers, a handbag, and big sunnies.

West and Jones were spotted together shortly after it was revealed that Kardashian had filed new court filings in order to speed up her divorce from West.

People got the paperwork, which contained Kardashian’s request to have her marriage to West annulled.

“I desperately want to divorce.” I asked Kanye to keep our divorce discreet, but he has refused. Kanye has been spreading disinformation about our private family problems and co-parenting on social media, causing emotional pain,” Kardashian stated in the filing.

Since their divorce, Kardashian has found love in Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, while West has been linked to Julia Fox and now Chaney Jones, all while pleading with Kardashian to return to him.

 

