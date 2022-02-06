Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox wants him and Kim Kardashian to ‘resolve’ their issues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s dispute has made headlines in the midst of their divorce. Kanye recently turned to Instagram to criticise Kim for allowing their daughter North to participate in TikTok. Kim also responded to West’s charges with an Instagram statement, and now, according to Page Six, the rapper’s new girlfriend is reacting to their feud.

According to a source at Page Six, “Julia has been in a similar situation, so she understands how difficult divorces can be, especially when children are involved. She only wishes for them to reconcile their differences.” Julia was formerly married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, with whom she had a one-year-old son Valentino.

Fox recently celebrated her birthday with West and her friends at a lavish celebration. Kanye and Fox have been becoming closer, and it was said that on Fox’s 32nd birthday, he handed the Uncut Gems star and her friends Birkin bags.

In terms of his spat with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye recently stated on Instagram that Kim was refusing to allow him to take their children to Chicago, his hometown, and questioned how this was allowed in joint custody.

Kim maintained in her statement in response to West that it had been cruel, writing, “Kanye’s persistent urge for assaulting me in interviews and on social media is far more devastating than any TikTok North might create.” She went on to say that Kanye’s fixation with adversely and publically manipulating their relationship is causing her anguish.