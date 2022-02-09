Kanye West’s new reunion request to Kim Kardashian appears to be a jab at Julia Fox

Kayne West, who has been in the news recently for his whirlwind relationship with Julia Fox, has asked once more, ‘God Please Bring Our Family Back Together.’

Kanye posted photographs from Kim Kardashian’s Vogue shoot with their four children on Wednesday, pleading with God to “please bring our family back together.”

The stunning move by the American rapper appears to be a slap in the face for his new flame Julia Fox, who has openly claimed to be his beloved.

The 44-year-old rapper’s fresh plea comes just days after he fought publicly with his former wife about her parenting.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER”, Kanye posted alongside six photos of North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), Psalm (2), and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as the kids played with a toy sports car.

The Grammy winner was spotted out with model Chaney Jones, who looks exactly like his ex. Jones attended West’s Donda 2 listening party, which was attended by a slew of celebrities. Curiously not on the guest list was Julia Fox.

Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in May 2014. The 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite announced the couple’s divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West’s latest emotional move has fueled speculation regarding his connection with actress Julia Fox.