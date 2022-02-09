Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:32 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West’s new reunion request to Kim Kardashian appears to be a jab at Julia Fox

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:32 am
Kanye West

Kayne West, who has been in the news recently for his whirlwind relationship with Julia Fox, has asked once more, ‘God Please Bring Our Family Back Together.’

Kanye posted photographs from Kim Kardashian’s Vogue shoot with their four children on Wednesday, pleading with God to “please bring our family back together.”

The stunning move by the American rapper appears to be a slap in the face for his new flame Julia Fox, who has openly claimed to be his beloved.

The 44-year-old rapper’s fresh plea comes just days after he fought publicly with his former wife about her parenting.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER”, Kanye posted alongside six photos of North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), Psalm (2), and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as the kids played with a toy sports car.

The Grammy winner was spotted out with model Chaney Jones, who looks exactly like his ex. Jones attended West’s Donda 2 listening party, which was attended by a slew of celebrities. Curiously not on the guest list was Julia Fox.

Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in May 2014. The 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite announced the couple’s divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West’s latest emotional move has fueled speculation regarding his connection with actress Julia Fox.

 

 

Read More

33 mins ago
Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote...
46 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'courting' celebs in preparation for a Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars...
2 hours ago
Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the town...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Alizeh Shah flaunts her hair like a true diva

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who was in the...
3 hours ago
Coke Studio 14 latest song 'Pasoori' is perfect for expressing anxiety

Coke Studio 14 has released its sixth song, "Pasoori" featuring Ali Sethi...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
7 mins ago
Inside the Queen’s long-forgotten country estate, which William and Kate had ‘looked at’

One of the benefits of being Queen is that you have properties...
Queen Elizabeth
18 mins ago
The Queen’s sorrowful statement upon Princess Margaret’s death

The Queen had a strong relationship with Princess Margaret since childhood, and...
Meghan Markle
24 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s inspiring words for singles on Valentine’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary...
Prince William
33 mins ago
Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600