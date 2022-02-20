Karisma Kapoor’s recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters, and their alluring looks are frequently in the news. Despite the fact that Karisma Kapoor hasn’t been extremely active in the Bollywood industry, she is never far from the spotlight.

Recently Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning picture on her social media space that absolutely stole our breaths away. Karisma’s passionate look, flawless makeup, and expressions in the photo are enough to make you fall in love. On them, she sported a bold lipstick and a modest smile. Her greyish-blue eyes will undoubtedly pierce your soul.

Check out here!

She posed with her hands over her head, wearing a full-sleeved black tank top. It’s possible that this is one of our favorite photos of hers. Her current Instagram display photo appears to be the same shot, indicating that she adores it as well.