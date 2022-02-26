Kate Middleton and  Prince William Issue Statement on Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With All of Ukraine’s People’

Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of many Ukrainian cities, Prince William and Duchess Kate are lending their support to the democratic country’s defence.

“In October 2020, we had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their enthusiasm and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 39 and 40, said in a joint Twitter post on Saturday, February 26.

“Today, we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they heroically fight for that future,” they wrote in their tweet.

The royal couple’s declaration comes just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army launched an invasion of the neighbouring country on Thursday, February 24.

Prince Harry, William’s brother, issued his own statement, saying he and his wife, Meghan Markle, hoped for a peaceful resolution.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the California native, 40, said in a joint statement released on Thursday via their Archewell website. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of this violation of international and humanitarian law, and we urge the rest of the world and its leaders to do the same.”

While the parents of three — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — rarely make political statements, they have been spending more time in Berkshire, England, in their spare time.

“It’s where Kate was raised and where they feel most at ease as a family whenever they travel to visit, which is a lot more frequently than people think,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The country life suits them considerably better in terms of pace and surroundings, and it’s not far from London when they need to commute.”

“The aim is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons at Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new property William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary abode,” the insider noted at the time. The entire family is overjoyed and can’t wait.”

Kate, for one, recently returned from a solo tour of Denmark, where she interacted with many local schools and residents.

“As we come to the end of our time here in Denmark, we’ve learnt so much about the innovative work that prioritizes social and emotional development in early childhood,” a statement on Will and Kate’s official Instagram account read on Thursday. “The research and support for infants’ mental health and well-being is inspiring and has sparked plenty of ideas for The Royal Foundation Centre of Early Childhood’s future work. A massive thank to everyone we met along the way — from academics to health visitors, parents and children — and for the stories people have shared throughout our stay.”