16th Feb, 2022. 11:56 pm
Kate Middleton and Prince William refrained from addressing Princess Charlotte as Diana or Elizabeth.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they had given birth to a daughter, many royal admirers anticipated that the new princess would be named after Diana or the Queen.

Instead, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – or Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge if you’re feeling fancy – was chosen.

While the middle names alluded to her great-grandmother and late grandma, some were disappointed.

Richard Kay, a royal specialist, has now expressed his conviction that this selection was “sensible,” suggesting Kate and William didn’t want to give their daughter a name that would continually be compared to royal ladies before her.

“I think he very well decided,” he remarked in the Channel 5 series “Secrets of the Royal Palaces.”

“Everything she did and said would have been judged in comparison to her.

“By using Diana as the middle name, it implies that Diana is still alive.”

The Mail on Sunday’s royal editor, Emily Andrews, added: “William has spoken about his mother’s death and the impact it had on him.

“He thinks about her almost every day, and he wants to preserve his mother’s memory.”

When it came to naming their daughter, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t appear to be as concerned.

While they did not choose Elizabeth, they did choose the Queen’s family nickname, Lilibet.

This caused some questions, especially as some media stated the pair had not sought permission from the Queen.

However, a representative for the Sussexes, who now live in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Montecito after leaving their roles as senior royals, claimed they would not have used the name “if she had not been supportive.”

“The duke communicated with his family ahead of the announcement; in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called,” they claimed.

“During that conversation, he expressed their desire to name their baby Lilibet after her. They would not have used the name if she had not been supportive.”

The 95-year-old monarch was said to be “delighted,” and she thought the tribute to both her and Harry’s late mother was a “great idea.”

Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015, was christened in Diana’s honour in a small church in Sandringham.

Charlotte was baptised at St Mary Magdalene’s Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, as opposed to her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, who were christened at St James Palace.

“It has a history through William’s mother, Diana Spencer, as she was also baptised there,” Ms Andrews revealed.

 

