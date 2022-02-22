Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Kate Middleton and Prince William square off in a struggle for pride

Kate Middleton

On Saturday, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will face off against each other in a battle for pride when their respective rugby teams (Wales and England) compete in the Six Nations.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has taken over as patron of England Rugby from Prince Harry, will compete with her husband to cheer on her team in the much-anticipated contest.

She will face off against the Duke of Cambridge, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, during England’s Six Nations match against Wales.

The counter pits the two lovebirds against one other, implying that the two royals will compete for the match on Saturday.

Kate Middleton had taken over the Duke of Sussex’s previous positions as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) (RFL). The much-anticipated match coincides with the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, which is coming this year.

 

 

