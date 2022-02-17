Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:44 pm
Kate Middleton and Prince William were 'thrust' into the role of resetting the Firm

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently been tasked with the ever-difficult task of “resetting” the Firm.

“What I’m saying is, I think there will be a hard burden for Catherine and William and it is going to pull them away,” royal analyst and commentator Jennie Bond told OK!, “but I don’t think we can all honestly say that this is the last break they’re going to have before the big push.”

“It is the Queen they are celebrating,” she says, “but this year, with all the upheaval of Andrew and all that is going on with Harry and Megan, it is a year in which the monarchy can conceivably reset itself.”

This news comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s troubled time in the aftermath of Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit, Prince Charles’ cash-for-honours probe, and Prince Harry’s planned memoir.

 

