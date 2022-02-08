Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:14 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton copies Meghan Markle called talentless

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:14 am

Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

After Kate Middleton revealed that she will be reading stories on children’s television, royal fans criticized of attempting to “copy” Meghan Markle.

The wife of Prince William recently announced that she will be the newest celebrity to feature on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Another rudely stated: “Meghan’s copycat. But talentless.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since quitting the royal service, Prince Harry and Meghan have struck various collaborations with global media firms, including Spotify and Netflix.

Kate is said to be reading one of her favourite children’s books, Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

The Duchess said she picked the book because it complements the topic of this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week, which runs through Sunday (13 Feb).

The Duchess of Cambridge will be following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton, who have all made appearances on the show.

Read More

2 hours ago
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover...
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared...
3 hours ago
British Royals Prince William and Kate to visit Jamaica

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate are scheduled to visit...
3 hours ago
Prince Charles calls Prince Harry to tell about Camilla's Queen title

Prince Charles individually called Prince Harry to share the news about Camilla...
3 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian radiates charm in her latest photos

With her recent behind-the-scenes images of herself in a beautiful black ensemble,...
3 hours ago
Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Here is the Complete List

Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," a revisionist...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Srha Asgr & Rabya Kulsoom's dance-off for the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge
38 seconds ago
WATCH: Srha Asgr & Rabya Kulsoom’s dance-off for the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge

Pepsi recently launched the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new song "Sohna...
3 mins ago
Tarin, WB country head review progress on ongoing projects in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with...
Ben Cutting
8 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘The standard of cricket in PSL is great,’ says Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, praised the quality...
Javed Chohan
24 mins ago
PSL 7: Temporary hospital built at National Hockey Stadium for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600