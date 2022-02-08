Kate Middleton copies Meghan Markle called talentless
After Kate Middleton revealed that she will be reading stories on children’s television, royal fans criticized of attempting to “copy” Meghan Markle.
The wife of Prince William recently announced that she will be the newest celebrity to feature on CBeebies Bedtime Story.
Another rudely stated: “Meghan’s copycat. But talentless.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since quitting the royal service, Prince Harry and Meghan have struck various collaborations with global media firms, including Spotify and Netflix.
Kate is said to be reading one of her favourite children’s books, Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.
The Duchess said she picked the book because it complements the topic of this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week, which runs through Sunday (13 Feb).
The Duchess of Cambridge will be following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton, who have all made appearances on the show.
