Kate Middleton dismisses Prince William’s unusual display of affection

They are not permitted to display affection according to royal protocol.

However, Prince William’s unusual attempt to express affection for his wife Kate Middleton was thwarted in an embarrassing moment.

The event transpired during Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, with the Duchess of Cambridge “recoiling” from her husband, who seemingly reached out to touch her, in what some people describe as “very embarrassing.”

Viewers applauded Kate for adhering to her stringent ‘on-duty’ behaviour and not stealing the show.

“Awkward!” said one Twitter user. It’s far too awkward!! They should have removed it.”

Kate, according to another, “moved with a hurry.”

“Kate brushing off William’s hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas,” a third individual commented.

Others, though, claimed that the exchange was misconstrued.

One follower tweeted: “LOOK AT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED. As William’s hand rests on Kate’s shoulder, she is radiantly happy. AFTER Kate simply shifts, William begins to remove his hand.”

Another individual added: “I appreciate how they connect with one other; it’s professional. I don’t want to see too much hand holding or back rubbing. It’s awkward, as if you’re invading on someone’s private time.”

Another person stated: “He tickled her back or shoulder, I believe. She moved, but there were no bad stares or even a reaction on her face.”