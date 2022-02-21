Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:18 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton dismisses Prince William’s unusual display of affection

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:18 am
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton dismisses Prince William’s unusual display of affection

They are not permitted to display affection according to royal protocol.

However, Prince William’s unusual attempt to express affection for his wife Kate Middleton was thwarted in an embarrassing moment.

The event transpired during Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, with the Duchess of Cambridge “recoiling” from her husband, who seemingly reached out to touch her, in what some people describe as “very embarrassing.”

Viewers applauded Kate for adhering to her stringent ‘on-duty’ behaviour and not stealing the show.

“Awkward!” said one Twitter user. It’s far too awkward!! They should have removed it.”

Kate, according to another, “moved with a hurry.”

“Kate brushing off William’s hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas,” a third individual commented.

Others, though, claimed that the exchange was misconstrued.

One follower tweeted: “LOOK AT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED. As William’s hand rests on Kate’s shoulder, she is radiantly happy. AFTER Kate simply shifts, William begins to remove his hand.”

Another individual added: “I appreciate how they connect with one other; it’s professional. I don’t want to see too much hand holding or back rubbing. It’s awkward, as if you’re invading on someone’s private time.”

Another person stated: “He tickled her back or shoulder, I believe. She moved, but there were no bad stares or even a reaction on her face.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are facing a fresh social media campaign

The Queen's son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry, who technically retain...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

Prince Harry's explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to...
3 hours ago
Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt

Actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah, who loves to be in...
3 hours ago
Royal watchers are outraged as the Queen Elizabeth continues to do 'light work' in the face of a covid-19 diagnosis

When it was revealed that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19,...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland, who is winning hearts with her desi...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a mistake in their battle to 'prove power.'

During the couple's UK security controversy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
19 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Fill Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy Note 10...
Summer Vacations Schedule 2022
1 hour ago
The Punjab government has announced a change in the summer vacation schedule for 2022

According to reports, the Punjab government has extended summer vacations for all...
Suzuki Swift
1 hour ago
The Suzuki Swift’s Official Launch Date Has Been Announced

After a decade of selling the same old model, Pak Suzuki Motor...
Freelancers Pakistan
1 hour ago
List of New Incentives Offered to Freelancers in Pakistan by Government

According to Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) sources, the Ministry...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600