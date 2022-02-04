Kate Middleton enjoys her new role by joining rugby training session

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton participated in England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium to mark her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Kate Middleton also exhibited her rugby skills at the stadium.

She posted on Instagram and shared a video practicing rugby, and said, “Home of @englandrugby!

“Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level.”

The Duchess further said, “Even put the (athletic shoe emoji) on to get a taste of how the teams train.”

“Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments!,” she concluded.

The Duchess has substituted Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton said on Instagram, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”