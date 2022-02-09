Kate Middleton had a nice royal wish ten years ago, and it has come true

During their engagement interview, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated a charming but simple wish for their royal future, and it has surely come true ten years later.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton were 19, they met at Andrew’s University, where they were both students. Before moving into a shared residence with other friends, where romance grew, they were good friends.

Despite a brief divorce in 2007, William proposed in Kenya in 2010 using his late mother’s engagement ring.

During their famous engagement interview with journalist Tom Bradby in 2010, the pair revealed a lot about their relationship, including their desire to establish a “happy family.”

Mr Bradby asked the couple if they wanted to have children in the future, and they both immediately said yes, but only after some time had passed.

“However, we certainly want to start a family, so we’ll have to start thinking about that.”

“And I hope we will be able to create a lovely family ourselves,” Kate added.

Since that interview, William and Kate have become proud parents to three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

William also disclosed how he proposed to Kate during the conversation.

“It was around three weeks ago on vacation in Kenya,” he explained. We spent some private time away with some friends, and I simply felt like it was the right time.

“We’d been discussing marriage for a long, so it wasn’t a huge surprise.” I proposed to her in a beautiful location in Kenya.”